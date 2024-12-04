PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PMF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.