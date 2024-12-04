Pingora Partners LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Pingora Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,720 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kenvue by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kenvue by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Kenvue by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,382,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

