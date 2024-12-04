Pingora Partners LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Gannett worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gannett by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gannett by 2.8% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 510,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gannett by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Stock Performance

GCI opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $770.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

