Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

