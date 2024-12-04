Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.98, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $130.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,874,874. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

