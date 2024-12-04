Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases 638 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 3.3% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,248.06.

ORLY opened at $1,247.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,196.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,113.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

