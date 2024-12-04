Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Has $2.49 Million Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. ACM Research accounts for approximately 0.5% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ACM Research by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ACM Research by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $933.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.48. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,709.76. The trade was a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,006,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,704,639.84. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,016 shares of company stock worth $26,939,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

