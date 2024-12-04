Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Sells 238,776 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,776 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 1.1% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,402,000 after buying an additional 5,265,783 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,775,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,973,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 753,383 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of TME stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

