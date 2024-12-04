Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $291,542.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,838.63. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,360 shares of company stock valued at $19,782,533. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $236.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

