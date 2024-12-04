Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,845,582 shares in the company, valued at $22,294,630.56. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 57,243 shares of company stock worth $693,638.

