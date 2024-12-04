Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $40.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

