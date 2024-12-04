Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 42,631 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,631 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

