Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 49,784 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,784 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.72% of Liberty Live Group worth $77,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 91.1% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,278,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,337 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,979,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,481.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 127,460 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $4,032,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter worth $2,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701 over the last three months.

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $72.59.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

