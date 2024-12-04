Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 245,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

