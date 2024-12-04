Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 193,247 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

