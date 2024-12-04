Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eXp World by 29.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 147.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 296,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 2.26. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.11.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882,685 shares in the company, valued at $507,354,120.85. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $258,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,292 shares of company stock worth $9,399,887. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

