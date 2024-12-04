PointState Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Live Group news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

