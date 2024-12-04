PointState Capital LP Purchases Shares of 302,281 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,000. Illumina accounts for about 0.7% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in Illumina by 43.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth $57,380,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

ILMN stock opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

