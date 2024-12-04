Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 228,600 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE:PINS opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19.
Insider Transactions at Pinterest
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
