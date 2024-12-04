Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182,450 shares during the period. Envista comprises 0.6% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $29,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envista by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upgraded Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

