Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Acquires New Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 2,615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About XPeng

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.