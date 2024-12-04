Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SOXX opened at $219.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.01. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $267.24.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.