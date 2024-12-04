Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Sells 135 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,683,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 472.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $70,610,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $200.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average is $225.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.