Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Takes $1.26 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $902.17 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $908.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $775.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.