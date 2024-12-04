Port Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Port Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 3.6% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of AMETEK worth $80,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,777,000 after acquiring an additional 148,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after purchasing an additional 703,501 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,761,000 after purchasing an additional 186,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $194.34 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

In other news, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,253.69. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,660 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

