Port Capital LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Port Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TMO opened at $534.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $563.17 and a 200 day moving average of $576.79. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $487.06 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

