Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Portal (IOU) token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portal (IOU) has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Portal (IOU) has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Portal (IOU)

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

