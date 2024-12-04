Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,219 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $42,748,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $85.98 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

