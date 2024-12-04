Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $158.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

