PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.46) and last traded at GBX 1,220 ($15.46). Approximately 11,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($14.95).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.64) to GBX 1,500 ($19.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.
PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.
