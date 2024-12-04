Prana Capital Management LP Has $117.60 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,744 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 5.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Truist Financial worth $117,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

