Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $222,001.78 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $222,001.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,846.75. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,286 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $206,048.48.

On Friday, November 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,467 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $65,316.70.

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $29,127.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,898.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Priority Technology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter worth $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

