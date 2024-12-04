Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 30,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,418 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,962,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $29,749,000. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,702,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,970,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

