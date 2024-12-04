Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC opened at $125.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

