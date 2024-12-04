Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,300 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 2.2 %

CHEF stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.33. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,390. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.