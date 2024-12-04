PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,040,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,630,000 after buying an additional 4,571,757 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,485,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 521,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,917,000 after purchasing an additional 407,764 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,568,000 after buying an additional 397,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,937 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PHM opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $149.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

