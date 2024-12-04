Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 36911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $578.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,080 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 108.23% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $608,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

