Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Bella Loykhter Allaire Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bella Loykhter Allaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of Raymond James stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $571,554.62.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.9 %

RJF stock opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $127.69. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $171.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

