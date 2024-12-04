Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $204.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $189.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $253.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $243.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $245.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $249.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,502,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,918,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

