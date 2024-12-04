Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Decreased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.77.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $225.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average of $213.98. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

