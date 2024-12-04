Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) CEO Sells $1,260,618.80 in Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reliance Price Performance

RS opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reliance by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Reliance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 296,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Reliance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,755,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.