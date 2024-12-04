Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

  • 11/28/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $310.00.
  • 11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $285.00.
  • 11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Redburn Partners from $200.00 to $195.00.
  • 11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $349.00 to $302.00.
  • 11/15/2024 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/14/2024 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/13/2024 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/12/2024 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
  • 11/12/2024 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/1/2024 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 10/31/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $326.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 10/22/2024 – Amgen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/21/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $381.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/17/2024 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/14/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $333.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.
  • 10/7/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.32 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.80 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

