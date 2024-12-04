Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

11/28/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $310.00.

11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $285.00.

11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Redburn Partners from $200.00 to $195.00.

11/27/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $349.00 to $302.00.

11/15/2024 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2024 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/12/2024 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2024 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $326.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Amgen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $381.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $333.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

10/7/2024 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.32 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.80 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.66.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amgen

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.