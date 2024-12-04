Reviewing LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and LICT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.75 billion 1.49 $29.00 million ($0.75) -45.96 LICT $116.50 million 2.93 $12.81 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 9 3 0 2.25 LICT 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and LICT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $35.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than LICT.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent -3.19% -3.61% -0.91% LICT N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats LICT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Get Free Report

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services. It serves large enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About LICT

Get Free Report

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. It operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

