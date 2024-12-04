REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Announces Earnings Results

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66, RTT News reports. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

