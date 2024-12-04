Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 921 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 44,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 27,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 33,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $244.82 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $155.88 and a one year high of $254.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

