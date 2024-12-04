Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 712 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.25. The company has a market capitalization of $413.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

