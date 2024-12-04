Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

