Robert Scharnell Jnr Buys 150,000 Shares of Kinetiko Energy Limited (ASX:KKO) Stock

Kinetiko Energy Limited (ASX:KKO – Get Free Report) insider Robert Scharnell Jnr bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,818.18).

Robert Scharnell Jnr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Robert Scharnell Jnr purchased 10,000 shares of Kinetiko Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$800.00 ($519.48).

Kinetiko Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About Kinetiko Energy

Kinetiko Energy Limited engages in the gas and coal bed methane exploration activities in South Africa. Its flagship property is the Amersfoort project located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

