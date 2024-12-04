Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $55.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.30.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,706,695 shares in the company, valued at $292,125,717.05. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,179.80. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock valued at $49,713,872. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $2,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Roblox by 34.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after purchasing an additional 408,915 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.