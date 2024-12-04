Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,322 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

PTMC stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

